Fundraiser set up to cover funeral expenses of teenager who drowned on Dublin beach
News

Bradley Lulendo.

A FUNDRAISER has been launched to cover the funeral expenses for a teenage boy who drowned at a Dublin beach this week.

Bradley Lulendo, 14, died on Monday after he got into difficulty while swimming at Burrow Beach.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.30pm, with gardaí and emergency services attending the scene at Burrow Beach, Co Dublin.

Bradley was rushed to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later passed away.

A second boy was also rescued from the water by lifeguards and members of the public.

Bradley's older brother Pasias has now created a GoFundMe to help the family cover expenses for the funeral.

"I am raining funds for the funeral to help my family during this devastating time," the page says.

"We would appreciate any help we can get."
He also said that funeral details are yet to be confirmed.

A family friend told sundayworld.com that the schoolboy was living in Drumcondra with his parents and two siblings.

Originally from Congo and Angola, his heartbroken parents are being comforted by the wider African community in Ireland at their church in Clondalkin.

Donate to the fundraiser here.

