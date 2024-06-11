Funeral confirmed after body of missing Irishwoman Teresa Tannian found

THE SEARCH for a missing Irishwoman has been stood down after a body was found in Co. Galway.

Teresa Tannian was last seen at her home in Kilina at around 7pm on May 25.

Following an extensive search by Gardai, and an appeal to the public, the 84-year-old great-grandmother’s body was located in Gort on June 8.

“Following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Gort, Co. Galway, the missing person appeal for 84 year-old Teresa Tannian has been stood down,” Gardai confirmed over the weekend.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance, they added.

Confirming her death, Mrs Mannion’s family said she had died “unexpectedly” and would be “sadly missed by her children Enda, Yvonne, Anita, Laura, Brian and Karen”.

Ms Tannian, who is predeceased by her husband Michael, was a grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of four.

The Tuam native’s funeral will take place at St Joseph's Church in Kinvara at 12noon on Thursday, June 13.