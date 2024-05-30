Renewed appeal over 84-year-old Galway woman missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ have renewed a missing person’s appeal for an 84-year-old Galway woman who was last seen on Saturday.

Teresa Tannian was last seen at her home in Kilina at around 7pm on May 25.

She is described as approximately 5’2″ in height, of slim build, with short white hair.

Officers have urged anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station at 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they said in a statement.