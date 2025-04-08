Funeral details confirmed following motorcyclist's ‘heartbreaking’ death

FUNERAL details have been confirmed for a motorcyclist who died in a collision in Co. Galway over the weekend.

Patrick De la Ruelle died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Oranmore on April 4.

The incident happened at around 4pm on the N67 at Tonroe, Gardaí have confirmed.

In a statement confirming the 29-year-old’s death, his family said they were “heartbroken”.

They added that he would be “sadly missed by his father Philippe, mother Jackie and his brother Brendan, his sister-in-law Annabella, his nieces Isabel and Sophie, his grandmothers Yolande and Una, his aunts, uncles, all his cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends”.

Friends have since paid tribute, remembering the Galway man, who hailed from Kinvara, as “a kind person”, who was “always ready to help with a warm smile”.

Former colleagues Hughie Keating and Pa Horan said he was “exceptional at his job, a pleasure to work with, and a genuinely nice person”.

Another former colleague, Juliette Headd, described Mr De la Ruelle as “a wonderful person”.

“Patrick brought joy and positivity to our workplace, and his absence will be profoundly felt,” she added.

In a statement, the De la Ruelle family thanked the local community for their support following his death.

“Patrick’s family deeply appreciate your kindness, loyalty, love and support at this difficult time,” they said.

“A special word of thanks to our wonderful neighbours and friends for all they have done to help us in these difficult times,” they added.

Mr De la Ruelle's funeral Mass will be held at 12noon tomorrow (Wednesday, April 9) at St Ciaran's Church in Doorus, Kinvara at 12 noon.

It will be followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí," they said in a statement.555

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they add.