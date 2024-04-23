Funeral for boy who died following tragic swimming pool incident takes place tomorrow
News

Funeral for boy who died following tragic swimming pool incident takes place tomorrow

THE funeral will take place tomorrow of a young boy who died following a tragic accident at a hotel in Co. Clare.

Shay Lynch drowned in the swimming pool at the Lakeside Hotel & Leisure Centre in Killaloe on Saturday, April 20.

An ambulance rushed the seven-year-old, who lived in O’Briensbridge in Clare, to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement his “heartbroken” family confirmed he died “in a tragic accident”.

Shay Lynch died following a tragic accident at a hotel in Co. Clare (pic: Lynch family)

Tributes have flooded in since his death, with a member of his school community stating: "Shay’s presence in our classroom will be greatly missed, from his artistic talent and kind manner to his gentle nature and love for his friends."

In another tribute, Barbara-Anne Duffy said: "When Shay laughed, we all laughed with him.

"I'll forever cherish the time I spent in Shay's company.”

Shay's funeral Mass will take place at 11am tomorrow (April 24) at St. Senan's Church in Clonlara.

It will be followed by burial at St Thomas' Church grounds, Bridgetown.

Shay leaves behind parents James and Tania, sister Abi and grandparents Jerome, Joe and Kathleen.

