Funeral for teenager killed in collision in Donegal takes place today
News

Funeral for teenager killed in collision in Donegal takes place today

A TEENAGER who died in a collision in Donegal will be laid to rest in his hometown in Derry today.

Kian Dawson-Kirk died on Saturday, August 24 after the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision at around 11.15pm.

The 16-year-old, from Carnhill in Derry, was travelling with his cousin Eoghan Dawson who was driving the car.

Mr Dawson, aged 20, was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment where he died yesterday afternoon the PSNI have confirmed.


Kian Dawson-Kirk died on Saturday, August 24 (Pic: Dawson-Kirk family)

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

In a statement confirming his death, Kian’s family said their “beloved son” will be laid to rest today with a funeral Mass taking place at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.

He leaves behind his mother and father Emmett and Fiona and sister Abaígael.

Police investigating the incident have urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Derry, Donegal

Related

Man charged with murder, rape and arson after woman found dead in Derry
News 5 hours ago

Man charged with murder, rape and arson after woman found dead in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested over murder of woman killed in ‘horrific’ attack
News 2 days ago

Man arrested over murder of woman killed in ‘horrific’ attack

By: Fiona Audley

Nell McCafferty, campaigning journalist and activist, dies at 80
News 1 week ago

Nell McCafferty, campaigning journalist and activist, dies at 80

By: Irish Post

Latest

Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim
News 1 day ago

Police name motorcyclist who died following collision in County Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

New legislation makes it a crime to steal pet cats and dogs in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

New legislation makes it a crime to steal pet cats and dogs in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Witness appeal after pensioner left in serious condition following collision on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after pensioner left in serious condition following collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Bubble wall, mood lighting and calming music feature as new sensory room unveiled at Dublin Airport
News 2 days ago

Bubble wall, mood lighting and calming music feature as new sensory room unveiled at Dublin Airport

By: Fiona Audley