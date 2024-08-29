Funeral for teenager killed in collision in Donegal takes place today

A TEENAGER who died in a collision in Donegal will be laid to rest in his hometown in Derry today.

Kian Dawson-Kirk died on Saturday, August 24 after the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision at around 11.15pm.

The 16-year-old, from Carnhill in Derry, was travelling with his cousin Eoghan Dawson who was driving the car.

Mr Dawson, aged 20, was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment where he died yesterday afternoon the PSNI have confirmed.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

In a statement confirming his death, Kian’s family said their “beloved son” will be laid to rest today with a funeral Mass taking place at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore.

He leaves behind his mother and father Emmett and Fiona and sister Abaígael.

Police investigating the incident have urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.