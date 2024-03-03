Funeral held for homeless woman who died in Dublin as memorial planned

THE FUNERAL has taken place of a homeless women who died in Dublin last week.

Ann Delaney, 47, was found unresponsive on Aungier Street in the capital last Sunday and was later pronounced dead at St James's Hospital.

The mother-of-one was laid to rest in her native Co. Laois on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an organisation that helps homeless people in Dublin has announced details of a planned memorial to the former nurse.

Ms Delaney's funeral took place at St Abban's Church in Doonane at midday on Thursday.

People from the community and members of local sports clubs formed a guard of honour as her reed coffin was carried into the church.

Mourners heard how Ms Delaney, originally of Crettyard, Co. Laois, was adventurous and loved to travel.

As well as working as a nurse in Ireland, her job also took her to England and Australia.

Those gathered also heard about her love of music and sport.

Ms Delaney's sister Roisin told mourners how the outpouring of grief at her death 'showed how loved she was and how she brought positivity into people's lives’, reports the Irish Times.

It added that Ms Delaney's family couldn't understand why she chose to live as she did and were left frustrated at her refusal to accept offers of help.

Following the service, Ms Delaney was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery at St Abban's.

'Queen of Aungier Street'

Also on Thursday, an organisation that helps those living on the streets of Dublin revealed plans for a permanent memorial to Ms Delaney.

Streetlink Homeless Support said it had lodged an application with the Dublin City Council Parks Division for a memorial bench honouring Ms Delaney.

The bench, which is hoped will be placed on the green at the junction of Aungier Street and Cuffe Street, would include an inscription that references her beloved Liverpool FC.

The suggested inscription reads: "R.I.P. Nurse Ann Delaney, Queen of Aungier Street.

"Thank you for your service; even in your darkest hours, you were a beaming light of hope to those in need.

"You'll Never Walk Alone."



Latest figures from the Department of Housing show the number of homeless people in Ireland has exceeded 13,500.

The figures, covering the period from January 22-28, show 9,504 adults were accessing emergency accommodation.

Of that figure, almost 75 per cent (6,814) were in Dublin.

The figures also show that 1,940 families were accessing emergency accommodation, an increase of 21 per cent on the numbers for January 2023.

Within those families were 4,027 children, an increase of 17 per cent on the same period last year.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, described the rising figures as 'disheartening'.

"We need Government to do more to provide support and protection to these individuals and families and prevent homelessness before it starts," he added.