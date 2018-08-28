AN ANGRY would-be bride has taken to social media to reveal she was forced to cancel her lavish "fairytale" wedding because he guests refused to pay $1,200 each to attend the event.

The woman, who has been dubbed 'Canadian Susan' online, was set to tie the knot at an extravagant ceremony that was reportedly set to cost the happy couple over $46,000.

However, the couple has since called off their plans and broken off their relation, just days before the wedding after struggling to foot the bill.

And in a furious rant posted to Facebook and later Reddit, the bride-to-be lashed out at her friends and family over the entire situation.

The post reads: 'Dear friends, it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for cancelling only four days beforehand.

"Unfortunately, [fiancé] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings."

According to Susan, the relationship ended after their wedding guests refused to pay the $1,200 the couple had asked for.

She wrote: "I specifically, I mean specifically asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding?"

"We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500. We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true.

"My maid of honor pledged $5,000 along with her planning services. We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex's family offered to contribute $3,000.

"So our request for $1,500 for all other guests was not f***ing out of the ordinary. Like, we made it clear. If you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's a once and a lifetime party [sic]."

Canadian Susan went on to reveal why they opted for the lavish "fairytale" ceremony in the first place.

"Since our love was like a fairytale, we wanted an extravagant blow out wedding... A local psychic told us to go with the most expensive option, and we thought why the hell not?" she said.

"We just needed a little push. Our dream wedding amounted to $60,000... All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen."

Alas, despite their appeal, only eight guests RSVP'd to the couple's invitations and sent the requested cheques for $1,500 each.

"We were f***ing livid," Canadian Susan wrote on Facebook.

"How was this supposed to happen without a little help from our friends. To make matters worse, my ex's family took back their offer.

"Suddenly, more people backed out, including the c*** maid of honor. My best friend since childhood. My second family. I was so shocked and tearful.

"It was only a month before the wedding. To cancel everything would have been more than $5,000."

In a desperate plea to keep their dream wedding alive, the couple asked guests to donate what they could afford, but even that fell on deaf ears.

Susan's rant continued: "I mean seriously people, what is $1,000? What is $1,500? Clearly, not a lot. It would be quite manageable and within budget. I've heard of people asking for worse."

"We also set up a GoFundMe. That only got us $250. At this point we were exhausted, tired. I yelled at my ex; I became unravelled. I realised my dream wedding was becoming a nightmare. Then it got worse."

At the last minute, Susan's ex-fiance proposed they elope to Las Vegas to save on costs. It was a suggestion that didn't go down too well.

"I laughed in his face, but he was dead serious. He wanted those cheap, filthy, w**** like Vegas weddings. I mean WHAT the f***?? Was he out of his mind?" she ranted.

"Am I some h**ch piece of f***ing trash, a hooker? Am I supposed to like the idea of getting married in the heart of shady gamblers, alcoholics, and the get rich fast fallacy? Suddenly, my body began to shake as I entered a panic attack.

"My ex left the room and didn't apologise for his horrid suggestion. I then called my maid of honor and cried my eyes out. Instead of sympathy, I was told that I was asking for way too much and I should stick to the budget.

"How could someone who offered me thousands of dollars then deny me my promised money and then tell me to shift down my budget? She knows my f***ing dream was a blowout wedding.

"I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal. I called her a filthy f***ing poor excuse of a friend, and hung up."

In a final twist, Susan then revealed she overheard her partner gossiping about her, leading her to call off the wedding. She is now planning to spend two months travelling around South America.

"I overheard him talking in the basement when he called me a stuck up b****. Anyway I am exhausted. I am bone tired. My heart is not the same. It's stone cold," she said.

"How hard would it to have been to f***ing give me money for my wedding. I won't even sugarcoat. I won't even pretend that's now what I wanted,

"It was for a dream. I was stabbed, cheated on... Goodbye. See you in two months. Friendly reminder to you c***s. Don't think you own me. I am cutting all of you snakes off. I am living my life alone now. I only let those I believe have good intentions."

The explosive and lengthy rant did not go unnoticed by her friends.

"What happened to you??? Who on hell expects that amount of money? One wrote, with another adding "I have no words. You're out of your mind, Susan".

The post has since gone viral with celebrities like Chrissy Teigen retweeting the original post on social media.

A woman claiming to be Susan's cousin has since come forward to claim that the Facebook post was taken down after 15 minutes and was the result of "drinking"

Susan is apparently from a humble background, having grown up on her parents' farm.

The unknown woman also dismissed the suggestion Canadian Susan, reportedly a mother-of-one, would be heading to South America.