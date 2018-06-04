Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags
News

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags

Competitors in the Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin were left dismayed after items such as dishwasher tablets and washing detergent were given to them in goodie bags.

Organisers of the 10km charity road race have come under fire for the "tone deaf" decision hand the items to women at the event.

The annual race, which began in 1983, saw 30,000 people compete in the capital on Sunday - but not everyone was satisfied with the contents of the complimentary gift bags handed out at the finish line.

The presence of dishwasher tablets and washing detergent in the bags led a number of runners to complain after completing the all-female race.

VHI released a statement after receiving the complaints, saying while they understand some participants were left unhappy, they received positive feedback from the majority of women who competed.

"We have included similar items in previous years, which have been well received, but understand the concerns raised by some women given the context," they said.

"We welcome feedback from all of our participants and will continue to listen and take on board the feedback which we receive each year."

