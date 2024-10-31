GAA legend raises vital research funds after being diagnosed with rare disease

HURLING legend Michael Bond has raised vital funds for research into a rare condition which he is receiving treatment for in London.

The retired former Galway player and Offaly manager has been diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare, often fatal, disease caused by the accumulation of protein fibres, amyloid, in the body.

Based in Galway, Mr Bond has been referred for treatment at The National Amyloidosis Centre at the Royal Free Hospital in north London.

The centre, which specialises in the treatment and research of amyloidosis, is supported by the Royal Free Charity.

Over the summer, Mr Bond, who famously led Offaly to victory in the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny at Croke Park in 1998, held a charity golf event at Loughrea Golf Club in County Galway to raise funds for the organisation.

Earlier this month his family presented the charity with a cheque for more than £13k raised through the event.

“Dad’s diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis in October 2021 was a pivotal moment for us,” his daughter, Irene Bond, who is based in London, said.

“We suspect he had been living with the condition for years, as his symptoms went undetected for so long,” she added.

“The clarity we gained after his first appointment at the Royal Free Hospital was crucial,” Ms Bond explained.

“It not only helped us understand the disease better but also ensured he received the treatment he needed back home in Galway, where chemotherapy has greatly improved his quality of life.

“What has really meant the world to him is the way people began to reach out once he started raising awareness.

“Families in Ireland, often struggling with their own journeys, connected with him.

“Knowing that more people are talking about amyloidosis, especially in a country without a major national hub for the disease, has been incredibly rewarding for him.”

Mr Bond’s Champagne Gold Classic event attracted 90 teams from across Galway and neighbouring counties.

There were a range of prizes up for grabs, with the winning team collecting tickets to this year’s All-Ireland hurling final - where Clare met Cork to claim their fifth All-Ireland title.

Those who took part were also encouraged to support the National Amyloidosis Centre through donations and sponsorships, to ensure it can further its critical research.

“Michael’s dedication to this cause is truly inspiring,” said Professor Julian Gillmore, research lead at the National Amyloidosis Centre. ​

“His efforts not only raise essential funds for amyloidosis research but also shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by those diagnosed with amyloidosis,” she added.

“We are grateful for his commitment and the support from everyone involved in the Champagne Golf Classic.”

Amyloidosis is often hard to diagnose because there are different types of the disease.

Symptoms vary between types and are similar to many other conditions, which can mean that by the time it’s diagnosed, it’s often quite advanced.

Having been diagnosed in 2021, Mr Bond has already had two six-month bouts of chemotherapy and remains under the care of the Royal Free Hospital.

He attends annual appointments in London in person, while his ongoing care is managed by his haematologist at University Hospital Galway, under close monitoring and instruction by the Royal Free Hospital team.

While living with the condition, the GAA man is passionate about raising awareness of amyloidosis and fundraising for research into better treatment and hopefully, some day, a cure.

“Thanks to the wonderful care of Professor Julian Gillmore and his dedicated team, dad's health and quality of life has improved since his diagnosis,” Ms Bond told The Irish Post.