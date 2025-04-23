Man charged to court following Easter Monday parade in Derry
News

A MAN arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Derry on Easter Monday has been charged with a number of offences connected to the event.

The 55-year-old is charged with managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation and aiding and abetting wearing clothing/articles as member or supporter of a proscribed organisation

He is also charged with aiding and abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission.

The man is due to appear before the Magistrates' Court in Derry tomorrow, April 24.

The PSNI has said that, as is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man, aged 30, who was also arrested under the Terrorism Act following a parade in Derry on Monday, has been released following questioning

Investigations are ongoing.

