Galway Christmas Market officially cancelled due to Covid-19
Credit: Galway tourism

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with Christmas plans nation-wide as organisers of the Galway Christmas Market officially announce that the event will not take place this year.

Galway City Council said it understood how disappointed people will be but stressed that their decision was made in the interest of public safety.

In a statement, they said: "Galway City Council would like to acknowledge efforts of the various event producers in adjusting their plans to comply with the latest and changing guidelines.

"However, Galway City Council has decided that in the interests of public health, there will be no organised events in Eyre Square for the foreseeable future.

Credit: Galway tourism
"Galway City Council has taken the difficult decision in the interest of public safety to cancel activities and events in Eyre Square in the coming months including the Christmas Markets and comedy festival."

The market usually goes up in Eyre Square in November and runs until just before Christmas.

650,000 people visited the market in 2019, enjoying the many pop-up chalets offering food, drink and festive entertainment in equal measure.

In August, it was triumphantly announced that the event would be taking place in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which at the time was a huge boost to locals and businesses alike who were desperate for something positive to put in their calendar.

