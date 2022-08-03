Galway man dies following fall while walking at waterfall in Sligo
News

Galway man dies following fall while walking at waterfall in Sligo

Glencar Waterfall, County Leitrim

A man in his 60s who died following a fall while out walking at the waterfall in Glencar, Co Sligo is reported to be from Galway.

It is understood the man was on holiday in the area with his partner when the accident happened at the Devil’s Chimney section of the well known tourist attraction

It appears the man from Galway strayed 500 metres from the walking path, and fell down a gully into a stream which had swollen due to heavy rainfall

The man, who has not yet been named, suffered a head injury in the fall.

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue received a call around 7pm last evening and a team of ten people responded.

Due to the nature of the terrain, the rescue team were unable to carry out a traditional stretcher rescue as the river had swelled due to the inclement weather over the past number of days with heavy spells of rain throughout the county particularly on Sunday.

The rescue team had to carry the stretcher up the bank which was about 20 metres high, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

It’s believed the man had become disoriented, as he tried to make his way back down the mountain trail.

See More: Galway, Glencar Waterfall, Leitrim, Sligo

Related

Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork
News 1 month ago

Groundhog Day: Hollywood star Bill Murray watches on as Galway hurlers record fifth consecutive win over Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Bread, cheese and lamb among best Irish foods named at Food Awards 2022
News 4 months ago

Bread, cheese and lamb among best Irish foods named at Food Awards 2022

By: Connell McHugh

Galway football coach facing 20 years in prison for exposing himself on flight to New York
News 6 months ago

Galway football coach facing 20 years in prison for exposing himself on flight to New York

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Ireland's Jamie McGrath has joined Dundee United on a season-long loan
Sport 2 hours ago

Ireland's Jamie McGrath has joined Dundee United on a season-long loan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ROCK THE BOAT: 8 reasons why Irish weddings are the best in the world
Entertainment 3 hours ago

ROCK THE BOAT: 8 reasons why Irish weddings are the best in the world

By: Irish Post

Eddie Hearn have slammed Jake Paul's 'idiotic' $2million offer to hold a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Sport 5 hours ago

Eddie Hearn have slammed Jake Paul's 'idiotic' $2million offer to hold a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Anthony Cunningham will not be in charge of Roscommon next year after stepping down from the role
Sport 6 hours ago

Anthony Cunningham will not be in charge of Roscommon next year after stepping down from the role

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny believes 'Irish players moving to the Premier League is promising for the future of Irish football'
Sport 7 hours ago

Stephen Kenny believes 'Irish players moving to the Premier League is promising for the future of Irish football'

By: Conor O'Donoghue