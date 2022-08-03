Galway man dies following fall while walking at waterfall in Sligo

A man in his 60s who died following a fall while out walking at the waterfall in Glencar, Co Sligo is reported to be from Galway.

It is understood the man was on holiday in the area with his partner when the accident happened at the Devil’s Chimney section of the well known tourist attraction

It appears the man from Galway strayed 500 metres from the walking path, and fell down a gully into a stream which had swollen due to heavy rainfall

The man, who has not yet been named, suffered a head injury in the fall.

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue received a call around 7pm last evening and a team of ten people responded.

Due to the nature of the terrain, the rescue team were unable to carry out a traditional stretcher rescue as the river had swelled due to the inclement weather over the past number of days with heavy spells of rain throughout the county particularly on Sunday.

The rescue team had to carry the stretcher up the bank which was about 20 metres high, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

It’s believed the man had become disoriented, as he tried to make his way back down the mountain trail.