Garda in hospital and three arrested following assault in Ballyfermot

A GARDA remains in hospital after an assault incident in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The two gardaí, a man and a woman, responded to a public order incident outside a pub at around 12.45am.

A male garda was then attacked, punched, kicked and knocked to the ground as the assault continued.

His female colleague tried to intervene but was also attacked and dragged away by her hair, RTÉ reports.

When further gardaí arrived, three people were arrested.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, are being held at Ballyfermot Garda Station, while a woman in her 50s was also arrested.

Both gardaí were taken to St James's Hospital for treatment.

The attack was also filmed and posted on social media.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said the "disgusting and thuggish attacks on members of An Garda Síochána show complete disrespect for our Gardaí."

"My thoughts are with the Garda members involved and their families. These types of despicable incidents are unacceptable."

Attacking a member of An Garda Síochána carries a maximum sentence of seven years' prison, she told her followers.

"And assault causing serious harm carries a maximum life sentence.

"This appalling incident will not be treated lightly. I am already increasing sentences for assault - and I will not hesitate to take further action to protect our Gardaí and front-line workers."

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors have condemned the brutal attack and called for mandatory sentencing for assaults on Gardaí.

General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said political leaders need to also come out strong and condemn the violence against Gardaí.

“We need action now on mandatory sentences as a deterrent for crimes like this.”

Commenting on the video footage circulating of the attack on social media, Ms. Cunningham described it as “dangerous and dehumanising.”

"Social networks need to take more responsibility and take down content like this as it feeds into copycat incidences.

"Today is a terrible day for the force and I want to send the wishes of AGSI to our Garda colleagues, their family members and their station colleagues."