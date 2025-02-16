Two children among six people rescued from Dublin home after suspected arson attack

TWO children were among six people rescued from a fire at a Dublin home in an incident gardaí are treating as arson.

The blaze occurred at a residence on Cherry Orchard Avenue, Ballyfermot, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses to the incident, which caused extensive damage to the property.

"At approximately 4.35am, gardaí from the Clondalkin Community Engagement Area responded to a report of a fire at the property," read a garda statement.

"Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, which extensively damaged the property.

"Six occupants, including two children, were rescued from the house and treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The fire is being treated as arson and is under investigation by members of the Crime South Unit based at Clondalkin Station.

"A full forensic and technical examination of the scene has been completed."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of Cherry Orchard Avenue at the time of the incident, including road users and pedestrians.

Additionally, anyone with relevant camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.