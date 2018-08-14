Garda investigate after distressing video appears of young man throwing and kicking kitten

GARDAÍ have questioned two men after a distressing video was shared of a kitten being kicked and thrown about a kitchen.

The footage also shows one of the men putting the female cat, called Colin, into a frying pan.

The animal has since been seized from the house and has been surrendered to animal charity My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Advertisement

The video, which was recorded in the early hours of Monday and shared via Snapchat, shows one of the men putting the cat into a frying pan.

He then takes the kitten and throws her into the air before she lands on her back.

After appearing to celebrate, the man then kicks the cat before picking her up again and tossing her across the room.

After sharing the video, My Lovely Horse Rescue said the family who owned the cat had been in touch to express their shock and said they were unaware of what had happened to the animal.

They agreed it was best if the kitten was taken into foster care and surrendered Colin to the charity.

After being X-rayed and monitored by vets yesterday, the kitten doesn’t appear to have suffered any serious physical injury.

The charity shared of video today of Colin looking much happier.

Advertisement

Update: the female kitten, Colin, who was abused by young men in Co. Clare recently is under 24hr vet care & will be surrendered to MLHR.

Kilbride Gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP. Always report cruelty/neglect. For details on who to contact visit https://t.co/rKue1DZLda pic.twitter.com/Mv57kQWTvN — MyLovelyHorseRescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) August 14, 2018

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they had questioned two males about the incident.

“Garda in Kilrush are investigating an incident of Offences against Animals," it said.

"Two males have been questioned in relation to the incident which occurred in the early hours of August 13, 2018.

“The incident occurred in Cooraclare, Co. Clare.”