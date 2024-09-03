Garda mandatory retirement age increased to 62

THE mandatory retirement age of serving garda officers has been increased from 60 to 62 years.

Taking effect today, the new regulations come under Ireland’s Courts, Civil Law, Criminal Law and Superannuation Act 2024.

They also apply to members of the defence forces, firefighters and prison officers, for whom the changes took effect last month.

Speaking as the legislation came into force, Taoiseach Simon Harris said the move was another example of the nation seeking to “support gardaí across the country”.

“From today, members of An Garda Síochána no longer have to retire at 60, a change which will allow gardaí work longer, something that many have campaigned for,” he said.

“There will be many benefits to this move including retaining more gardaí in the force, using their vital experience to train new recruits and importantly, giving gardaí the option to work longer if they want to.”

He added: “This change, coupled with many significant measures, including increasing the age entry from 35 to 50 and record investment in of An Garda Síochána, is another example of how this Government will continue to support gardaí across the country who are doing tremendous work in protecting our communities.”

Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee signed the regulations alongside the Taoiseach today.

“People are living longer and working longer in their chosen career across all sectors, and it is important that members of An Garda Síochána can continue to work to 62 if they wish to do so,” she said.

“There is a real appetite for this in An Garda Síochána.

“Since 2020 the Department of Justice has processed almost 180 requests for retirement extensions, and the change we are now making was requested by both the Garda Commissioner and the Garda associations.

“It is very clear that many Garda members want to work beyond on the age of 60, so this is practical and helpful in retaining those members’ vital knowledge and expertise in the organisation.”

She added: “We are immensely grateful to all of our serving Garda members and the vital work they do in ensuring we have stronger, safer communities.”

Both Minister McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris have confirmed their target is to grow the Garda workforce to 15,000 members and beyond.

The increase in the mandatory retirement age is the latest measure the government hopes will support the force's recruitment and retention campaign.