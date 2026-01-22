Garda operation sees 25 convicted sex offenders deported from Ireland
Garda operation sees 25 convicted sex offenders deported from Ireland

A TOTAL of 25 convicted sex offenders were deported from Ireland last year under the Gardaí’s Operation Moonridge.

Under the operation, which was launched in 2025, the force identified and deported non-Irish nationals convicted of sexual crimes.

“The operation involves identifying and locating convicted sex offenders of interest to GNIB for consideration for an EU Removal Order or deportation,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.

“As part of this operation to date, a total of 25 sex offenders have now been removed from the State,” they added.

Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has welcomed the results of the ongoing Operation Moonridge

That figure consists of 14 non-EU nationals and 11 EU nationals who are now all subject to exclusion periods from Ireland the force explained as they released the figures this week.

Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan has welcomed the results of the operation so far.

“This work being undertaken by specialised units within An Garda Síochána is critical for the protection of people and for building public confidence in Ireland’s immigration system,” he said.

“I am implementing a rules-based migration system which means if a person commits serious offences while in the State, that person will be caught and removed,” he added.

“Operation Moonridge involves extensive information sharing between the Garda National Immigration Bureau and a number of key agencies, including the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Sex Offenders Management Intelligence Unit (SOMIU) and units within my Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

“I commend all these agencies involved in this significant work.”

Operation Moonridge is ongoing.

