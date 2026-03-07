Irish Post Shop
The reluctant baron of Strangford Lough
IT’S NOT a wedding present I would have thanked you for, but no one was complaining when the late Queen bestowed another title on her son Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew was marrying Sarah Ferguson and his new standing as a husband and a householder was marked by making him a baron, the Baron Killyleagh.

Now, Killyleagh is a lovely town on the western shore of Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland.

I can commend it for its beautiful shoreline and its castle, presumed to be one of the oldest actually inhabited castles in the country. It has a very French look about it — more a chateau than fortress.

It was indeed erected by a Norman knight as a defence against, of all people, the Irish themselves.

We are no longer the truculent peasants held at bay but we value the old building as a tourist attraction.

Imperialism’s legacy isn’t all to be sneered at. But why was Andrew given title to Killyleagh, however symbolically?

