The reluctant baron of Strangford Lough

IT’S NOT a wedding present I would have thanked you for, but no one was complaining when the late Queen bestowed another title on her son Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew was marrying Sarah Ferguson and his new standing as a husband and a householder was marked by making him a baron, the Baron Killyleagh.

Now, Killyleagh is a lovely town on the western shore of Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland.

I can commend it for its beautiful shoreline and its castle, presumed to be one of the oldest actually inhabited castles in the country. It has a very French look about it — more a chateau than fortress.

It was indeed erected by a Norman knight as a defence against, of all people, the Irish themselves.

We are no longer the truculent peasants held at bay but we value the old building as a tourist attraction.

Imperialism’s legacy isn’t all to be sneered at. But why was Andrew given title to Killyleagh, however symbolically?

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today