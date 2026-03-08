Irish Post Shop
Irish actor Paul Mescal to present award at next weekend's Oscars ceremony
News

Hamnet’s Irish stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal at the Palm Springs International Film Awards in January (Image: Presley Ann / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

IRISH actor Paul Mescal has been announced as one of the stars who will present an award at next weekend's Oscars ceremony.

The Dublin-born actor missed out on an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in the film Hamnet, which is up for eight awards.

However, the star of Gladiator 2 will be at the ceremony after being announced this week as one of the presenters, alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway.

Other stars earlier revealed to be on presenting duties include Javier Bardem, Chris Evans and Demi Moore.

While Mescal isn't in the running for a gong, his Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley is favourite to land the Best Actress award for her role as Shakespeare's wife, Agnes.

Some bookmakers have the Co. Kerry actress at odds as short as 1/200 for the award, where she is up against Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinsve and Emma Stone.

Describing Buckley's performance, the website of prestigious trade publication Variety wrote: "Buckley navigates the film in elemental sorrow without sentimentality, delivering what many consider the performance of the year, and undoubtedly her career so far."

Mescal was previously nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the 2022 film, Aftersun.

His role in Hamnet saw him land the Best Supporting Actor (Film) award at this year's Irish Film & Television Academy Awards.

Buckley was previously nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2022 for her role in The Lost Daughter.

Her performance in Hamnet has already earned her the Best Actress award from BAFTA, IFTA, the Actor Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

The Academy Awards, hosted for a second successive year by Conan O'Brien, will be shown on RTÉ2 in Ireland and on ITV in Britain, where coverage starts at 10.15pm GMT.

