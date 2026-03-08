Fundraiser set up to support young family of Co. Down actor in 'last stages of life'

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to support the young family of a Co. Down actor who revealed this week that he was in the 'last stages of life'.

Finnian Garbutt, star of BBC One's daytime police drama Hope Street, revealed the devastating news this week, having first been diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago.

The fundraiser has been set up to help provide financial support for his wife of six months, Louise, and the couple's one-year-old daughter, Saoirse.

"Sadly, with the cancer spreading rapidly, we now have to cherish each day we have left with him," read the appeal.

'Cancer has progressed rapidly'

Garbutt, who is originally from Bangor, Co. Down, trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

He appeared in an episode of long-running BBC show Casualty and the short film To Break a Circle before landing the role of main character PC Ryan Power in Hope Street.

He has appeared in more than 30 episodes of the daytime drama — set in the fictional Northern Ireland town of Port Devine — after being introduced to the show in its third season.

His first full-length feature film, Housejackers, premiered at the Belfast Film Festival last November.

Posting on Instagram earlier this week, Garbutt said he received the news that his cancer had spread after going for observations, having experienced back and hip pain over the past month.

"Unfortunately the scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body and I am now entering the last stages of life," he wrote.

"I'm putting this out there as it is really difficult to tell people individually and I hope now it's in the open then I can enjoy the time with my amazing family and friends.

"Since being diagnosed 4 years ago I have achieved so many of my life goals — 30 episodes in a TV show, being the lead in a move (that should be out soon), buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile.

"Thank you to all that have reached out over the years and supported me and my family."

'The life they deserve'

The GoFundMe appeal explained that while Garbutt had been able to make certain preparations for his family, his loved ones believed he had more time to come.

“We in the family are doing all we can to ensure Louise and Saoirse have all the love and support we can offer,” it read.

“But Finn is very aware that he isn't able to provide the kind of financial security he wished he could to his wife and daughter.

“As a result, we've decided to launch this GoFundMe.”

Funds raised will allow Garbutt’s wife to take time off work while she deals with her grief and will cover bills, including their joint mortgage, as well other unforeseen expenses.

Money will also be put aside for his daughter’s education.

In an update from Garbutt on Instagram, he thanked all those who had donated to the appeal, which has so far raised almost £50,000.

"I am not posting this for sympathy and do not want anyone to donate if they cannot afford to," he said.

"All I want is my wife and little baby to have the life they deserve and I wanted to be the one that provided that, which now is unfortunately no longer possible.

"Any donations will go a long way in supporting my wife and baby as they navigate life without me and supporting Saoirse's future, whilst also keeping them safe and secure in our home."

You can support the GoFundMe appeal for Garbutt’s family by clicking here.

