Rare lions will be 'fondly remembered' after being put to sleep at Belfast Zoo

BELFAST ZOO has said two rare lions who were recently put to sleep will be 'fondly remembered by the staff who cared for them and the thousands of visitors who loved them'.

Barbary lioness Thheiba was euthanised to end her suffering following a veterinary assessment, having experienced mobility issues and weight loss in recent weeks.

Given that lions are highly-social pride animals that rely on companionship, Thheiba's sister Fidda was also euthanised to avoid stress and welfare challenges if left alone.

The two lionesses produced offspring for a conservation programme, with Barbary lions extinct in the wild for more than 80 years.

"We're sad to share the news that our two remaining Barbary lionesses at Belfast Zoo, Thheiba and Fidda, have passed peacefully," read a statement from the zoo on Friday.

"Both were 22 years old — much older than the average life expectancy for lions, either in the wild or in captivity.

"During their lives, the sisters received exceptional care and became key contributors to conservation as part of the EAZA Ex-Situ Programme (EEP), producing multiple offspring and helping secure the future of Barbary lions, a lion sub-species now extinct in the wild."

The statement added: "Thheiba and Fidda's longevity, their strong bond and their vital role in conservation is testament to our long-standing commitment to the care and conservation of this iconic species.

"Both lionesses will be fondly remembered by the staff who cared for them and the thousands of visitors who loved them."

Barbary lions

Belfast Zoo has had an association with lions for many decades, with Barbary lions first arriving at the zoo in the 1960s.

Once native to North Africa, the animals are now extinct in the wild, with the last recorded Barbary lion shot in Morocco in 1942.

The only Barbary lions left in the world are found in zoos and are part of a global and collaborative breeding programme to ensure their future survival.

Barbary lions are recorded throughout history, with the Romans using them in the Colosseum to battle with gladiators.

They were also kept in the menagerie at the Tower of London and were offered as gifts to royal families of Morocco and Ethiopia.

It is believed that Barbary lions in captivity today are directly descended from these 'royal lions'.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.