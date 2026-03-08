PSNI working with gardaí after armed robbers flee across border following pursuit

THE PSNI has said it is working with An Garda Síochána after armed robbers fled across the border following a police pursuit.

Two men robbed a newsagents in Lisburn on Saturday afternoon before making off in a white Audi A3, with police subsequently pursuing the vehicle.

After driving on the wrong side of the road and going around a roundabout the wrong way, the suspect vehicle rammed police patrol cars before crossing the border.

Pursuit

At around 2.45pm, the two men entered the newsagents in the Milltown Avenue area of Lisburn before jumping over the counter.

The pair started taking money from a till, with one of the men also waving a metal object towards a staff member.

The suspects fled the store with the cash as well as a handbag from a staff member and made off in a white Audi A3.

No injuries were reported, although staff were left badly-shaken and upset by the incident.

The getaway vehicle was noted at several points driving at speed, driving on the wrong side of the road, going around a roundabout the wrong way and refusing to stop for police.

Items were thrown out of the window at police, including bottles of alcohol and a steel chisel.

The police pursuit continued with the suspect vehicle ramming police patrol cars in both the Portadown and Newry areas before making it over the border.

Suspects

"Thankfully our officers reported minor injuries — however, we could have been looking at much more serious consequences today — and those officers are being appropriately supported," read a statement from police.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are working with colleagues in An Garda Síochána as the investigation continues."

The men who entered the shop are both described as being aged in their 30s, with the first man being around 5' 9" and wearing a brown-collared hooded parka with fur trim.

The second man was described as being around 5' 7" and was wearing a black beanie hat, black jumper, turquoise T-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

Police believe there were other occupants in the vehicle as well as the two suspects directly involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information, including camera footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 893 of March 7.

