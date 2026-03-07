Irish Post Shop
Racists expose hollow patriotism after Edogbo Ireland debut
Comment

Racists expose hollow patriotism after Edogbo Ireland debut

THE racist abuse of Edwin Edogbo after he made his debut for the Ireland rugby team should surprise absolutely nobody.

The IRFU had to turn off social media replies after it posted congratulations to the Cobh man such was the vitriol being poured out.

That Edwin Edogbo was born and raised in Cork doesn’t matter to these people simply because Edwin Edogbo is black.

That’s it in a nutshell. They are offended by the colour of his skin.

Now there are a couple of elements to this. One is that it is social media. Social media is not a good, positive place.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today

See More: Edwin Edogbo, Ireland

Related
Comment 1 week ago

Frozen ideals and borrowed flags

By: Joe Horgan

Comment 1 week ago

Aer Lingus warned it could face US sanctions if security orders ignored

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Comment 3 weeks ago

The long goodbye we never finish

By: Joe Horgan

Latest
Culture 1 day ago

Striking sculptures installed at Trinity College Dublin invite viewers to reflect on ‘politics and power’

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Sisk secures a place on major National Highways programme

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Pedestrian injured in Co. Kerry collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Emotional scenes as flight from Dubai lands in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Clothing firm founders urge Irish people to take pride in their language

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

Ardal O’Hanlon and Stephen Mangan lead cast in West End revival of comedy hit

By: Fiona Audley