Racists expose hollow patriotism after Edogbo Ireland debut

THE racist abuse of Edwin Edogbo after he made his debut for the Ireland rugby team should surprise absolutely nobody.

The IRFU had to turn off social media replies after it posted congratulations to the Cobh man such was the vitriol being poured out.

That Edwin Edogbo was born and raised in Cork doesn’t matter to these people simply because Edwin Edogbo is black.

That’s it in a nutshell. They are offended by the colour of his skin.

Now there are a couple of elements to this. One is that it is social media. Social media is not a good, positive place.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today