Man arrested as police investigate 'sudden death' in Co. Fermanagh

A MAN has been arrested by police investigating a sudden death in Co. Fermanagh.

The PSNI has asked members of the public to avoid the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen while they are currently carrying out enquiries.

"Police are investigating a sudden death in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen," read a statement from police.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently in police custody.

"Officers remain at the scene conducting a number of enquiries and would ask members of the public to avoid the area.

"We have no further details at present and further updates will be provided in due course."

