Man dies and two injured following collision in Co. Dublin

A MAN has died and two people have been injured following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Dublin.

The incident occurred at Powerstown Road, Tyrrelstown shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

A male passenger, aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body removed to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

A second passenger, a woman in her 30s, and the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, were taken to Connolly Hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Powerstown Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

