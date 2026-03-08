Irish Post Shop
Man dies and two injured following collision in Co. Dublin
News

Man dies and two injured following collision in Co. Dublin

A MAN has died and two people have been injured following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Dublin.

The incident occurred at Powerstown Road, Tyrrelstown shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

A male passenger, aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body removed to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

A second passenger, a woman in her 30s, and the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, were taken to Connolly Hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Powerstown Road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Dublin

Related
News 2 days ago

Emotional scenes as flight from Dubai lands in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Giant statue of St Patrick holding pint of Guinness is removed from Dublin pub

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Woman arrested after man left in critical condition following Co. Dublin assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Travel 1 day ago

New Brunswick: Canada’s Irish echoes in a vast and welcoming wilderness

By: James Hendicott

Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with... Basicville

By: Irish Post

Out & About 2 days ago

TLICN members enjoy an evening with Sisk

By: Irish Post

Culture 2 days ago

Striking sculptures installed at Trinity College Dublin invite viewers to reflect on ‘politics and power’

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Fourth person arrested in connection with Lisa Dorrian’s disappearance and murder

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Sisk secures a place on major National Highways programme

By: Fiona Audley