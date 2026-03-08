Irish Post Shop
Double child killer Ian Huntley dies after prison attack
News

Double child killer Ian Huntley dies after prison attack

Ian Huntley after being arrested by police on August 17, 2002 (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

DOUBLE child killer Ian Huntley has died a week after being attacked in prison.

Huntley, 52, was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 40 years for the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

It is believed the former school caretaker lured the two best friends into his home in Soham, Cambridgeshire and killed them.

Huntley was attacked last Thursday at HMP Frankland in County Durham and had since been on life support in hospital.

Durham Constabulary confirmed on Saturday that he had since died.

"A man who was attacked at HMP Frankland in Durham last week has died," read a statement from police.

"Ian Huntley, 52, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the workshop on the morning of Thursday, February 26.

"A police investigation into the circumstances into the incident is ongoing.

"A file is being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration for charges."

It is believed triple killer Anthony Russell is suspected of the fatal attack on Huntley.

The 43-year-old is serving a whole-life term for the murders of three people over seven days, including a pregnant woman he had raped.

Huntley had been attacked in prison on several previous occasions.

In 2005, he reportedly had boiling water thrown over him at HMP Wakefield.

He was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2008 and two years later was slashed across the throat, with the wound requiring 21 stitches.

Huntley was convicted in 2003 of the murders of Wells and Chapman and sentenced to life imprisonment.

His girlfriend at the time of the murders, Maxine Carr, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years for perverting the course of justice after providing Huntley with an alibi.

Upon her release in 2004, she was given a new identity and was subsequently granted life-long anonymity.

