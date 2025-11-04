Ireland deports adults and children on chartered flight to Georgia

IRELAND has deported 52 people on a chartered flight to Georgia this morning.

The removal operation included 45 adults and children who were part of family units, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan confirmed.

“Deportations play an essential role to ensure that our immigration system is not undermined, and that people follow the pathways already in place for legal migration,” he said.

“Today’s operation reinforces my commitment in this area,” the minister added.

The Georgia flight left Dublin at 9.30pm last night and landed in Tbilisi at 2.30am this morning.

All on the flight were Georgian nationals.

It marked the sixth deportation operation using charter flights in Ireland this year.

“With today’s operation, this brings the total number of people removed by charter flights so far this year to 205,” a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said.

“Additionally,146 people have been removed from the State on commercial flights.”

The figures mean 2025 will see the largest number of people deported from Ireland on charter and commercial flights in over 20 years.

“I would like to thank members of An Garda Siochana and my officials for their continued work in conducting these complex and sensitive operations,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“This is the sixth charter operation so far in 2025 and deportations and removals will continue for the remainder of the year,” he added.

“I would like to re-iterate that if a person’s application for international protection is refused and they are ordered to leave the State, they must do so. If they choose not to leave voluntarily, they will be forced to leave.

“I am dedicated to strengthening enforcement measures and this is evident with over 3,870 deportation orders signed so far this year.”