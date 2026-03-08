Government's first chartered flight from Middle East lands at Dublin Airport

THE GOVERNMENT’S first chartered flight from the Middle East in the wake of the escalating conflict in the region has arrived safely in Dublin.

The flight from Oman, via Cairo, arrived in Dublin early this morning carrying 189 passengers, including around 180 Irish citizens.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee welcomed the arrival, saying it was an 'enormous relief' for the families of those who had returned.

"I am pleased to confirm the arrival into Dublin of a chartered repatriation flight from Oman," she said.

"I want to welcome home all those who travelled on the flight we have chartered to assist those stranded in the Gulf region.

"I know their return will be an enormous relief for themselves and for their families and friends.

"It was a challenging journey, in particular for those who travelled over land to Muscat, but I am glad that we have been able to directly facilitate the return of nearly 200 people, including a number of children and infants."

Several commercial flights have arrived into Dublin from Dubai in recent days, carrying around 1,500 people.

Minister McEntee encouraged all those still in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who want to leave to avail of commercial options where available.

However, she encouraged Irish citizens still in the region to contact the Consular Crisis Team.

"The last week has been incredibly distressing for our citizens in the Gulf," she said.

"The situation remains volatile, with further attacks on the UAE and other Gulf countries today, and on Iran.

"I would ask any Irish citizens in the Gulf to register their presence in order to give my Department the clearest information possible of the situation on the ground.

"More than 18,000 people have done so since last weekend.

"Any citizen in the Gulf seeking assistance is encouraged to call the Consular Crisis Team in Dublin directly."

Irish peacekeepers 'safe and accounted for'

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched joint attacks against Iran on February 28, with Iran responding with strikes on US bases and allies in the region.

On Friday, three Ghanian peacekeepers were seriously injured after a strike on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) base in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL has said it is investigating the 'terrible event' but Lebanese President Joseph Aoun subsequently condemned 'Israeli attacks on Lebanon', saying they had 'even reached the point of a direct assault on UNIFIL'.

In a statement on Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the 'reckless strike'.

"The role of peacekeepers is sacrosanct, and all should go above and beyond to prevent them from coming into harm's way," he said.

"I would like to pay tribute to the courage, resilience, and professionalism of the Irish peacekeepers who came to the aid of their Ghanaian colleagues today.

"I have been briefed on the latest situation, and all Irish personnel serving in Lebanon remain safe and accounted for."

Meanwhile, Minister McEntee added: "I condemn Hezbollah's attacks on Israel in support of its Iranian sponsor.

"As well as menacing civilian communities in northern Israel, this has again endangered Lebanon.

"I also condemn the disproportionate Israeli response, including aerial bombardment, the launch of ground operations and the demand to evacuate civilian populations in southern Lebanon and southern Beirut."

