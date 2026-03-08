Police deny link between firearm incident and investigation into off-duty probationer officer

POLICE have denied a link between an incident in which a man was carrying an imitation firearm in public and an investigation into an off-duty probationer officer.

The PSNI described speculation on social media linking the two incidents as 'unhelpful' and clarified that the two matters 'are not connected in any way'.

Both incidents occurred in Co. Antrim on Sunday, March 1 — one in Portrush and the other in Coleraine, five miles away.

Regarding the incident involving an imitation firearm, police said they had arrested and bailed a man but added that he was not a police officer.

"Police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug in the Portrush area on Tuesday, March 3," said Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton.

"The arrest followed a report of a male with a gun at a shopping centre in Antrim on the afternoon of Sunday, March 1.

"The male was interviewed and released on police bail to allow for further enquiries. This male is not a serving police officer."

DCC Singleton then addressed the investigation involving the off-duty probationer officer that had been erroneously linked to the Portrush incident.

"In an unrelated matter police are investigating the circumstances of an incident involving an off-duty probationer constable in the Coleraine area on the evening of Sunday, March 1," he said.

"Police have commenced a misconduct investigation and enquires are ongoing to establish if the officer has committed any offences relating to the misuse of police systems.

"The officer has not been suspended and their duty status will be kept under review.

"We are aware of commentary on social media linking these two incidents. This is unhelpful, they are not connected in any way."

