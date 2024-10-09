Gardaí appeal for information after reports of elderly man entering sea in Co. Donegal

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information following reports of a man entering the sea in Co. Donegal at the weekend.

The incident happened at Lagacurry Beach, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany, on the afternoon of Saturday, October 5.

The man is described as being in his early 70s and 6' 2" in height.

He was last seen wearing a bottle green heavy jumper, blue collared shirt, navy cords and black boots.

Gardaí investigating the report say they are aware of a report of a missing male in Donegal matching this description.

"A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family and this appeal is being carried in conjunction with the man's family on the presumption that this man is missing, presumed deceased," read a garda statement.

Searches

Searches are being conducted by Coast Guard units from Greencastle and Mulroy, the MRCC Coast Guard unit from Malin Head, the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter, RNLI units and An Garda Síochána.

Investigators have appealed in particular to fishermen working in the area, landowners with coastal shoreline and any persons engaged in coastal activities to report any information to gardaí.

They have stressed that the appeal is for information only and it is not a call for members of the public to begin searching for the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.