Gardaí appeal for information in locating missing teenager
News

Gardaí appeal for information in locating missing teenager

John Donovan has been missing since Friday.

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in locating John Donovan, 15 years who is missing from Dublin 1 since August 31.

John is described as 5' 7", medium build, brown hair with blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, navy jeans and grey cap. He is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre areas.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Missing, Teenager

Related

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in excess of €34,000
News 3 hours ago

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in excess of €34,000

By: Rebecca Keane

One left seriously injured after road collision
News 2 days ago

One left seriously injured after road collision

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Gardaí investigating two robberies in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

You Can Now Buy Maltesers By The Bucketload
News 4 hours ago

You Can Now Buy Maltesers By The Bucketload

By: Jack Beresford

Irish playwright Enda Walsh on his new opera coming to London, the importance of collaboration and working with the late David Bowie
Entertainment 4 hours ago

Irish playwright Enda Walsh on his new opera coming to London, the importance of collaboration and working with the late David Bowie

By: Ryan Price

11 things we all secretly loved about going back to school as kids in Ireland
Life & Style 5 hours ago

11 things we all secretly loved about going back to school as kids in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Irish honey ranks among world's healthiest, research reveals
News 8 hours ago

Irish honey ranks among world's healthiest, research reveals

By: Jack Beresford

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend
News 9 hours ago

Brexit-inspired 'Irexit' political party to launch in Ireland next weekend

By: Aidan Lonergan