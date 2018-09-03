Gardaí appeal for information in locating missing teenager

John Donovan has been missing since Friday.

Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in locating John Donovan, 15 years who is missing from Dublin 1 since August 31.

John is described as 5' 7", medium build, brown hair with blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, navy jeans and grey cap. He is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.