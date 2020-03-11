Gardaí concerned for 72-year-old woman missing from Dublin for almost a month
News

Gardaí concerned for 72-year-old woman missing from Dublin for almost a month

Monica Ahearne has been missing from her home in Tallaght for almost a month (An Garda Síochana / Ahearne family)

GARDAÍ HAVE requested the public's assistance in locating an elderly woman who has been missing for almost a month.

72-year-old Monica Ahearne, from the Tallaght area of Dublin, has not been seen since she vanished from her home on Thursday, 13 February 2020.

Monica is described in a Garda statement as being 5'4" in height, with a thin build and with grey hair and green eyes.

A photograph of the missing woman, released by Gardaí via her family, can be viewed below.

Monica Ahearne has been missing from her home in Tallaght for almost a month (An Garda Síochana / Ahearne family)
Advertisement

It is not known what Monica was last wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Both Gardaí and Monica's family are said to be concerned for her welfare and have requested that people in Dublin and beyond keep an eye out for her.

A search conducted by Gardaí as well as the local community is now underway.

Anyone who may have seen Monica or who may have information which could assist in the investigation to find her are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Missing Person, Missing Woman, Monica Ahearne, Tallaght

Related

UPDATE: 14-year-old Callum Coakley found safe and well
News 5 days ago

UPDATE: 14-year-old Callum Coakley found safe and well

By: Rachael O'Connor

UPDATE: Missing girl Larisa Maria Rostas found safe and well
News 1 week ago

UPDATE: Missing girl Larisa Maria Rostas found safe and well

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardai issue appeal over missing Limerick teen - last seen in Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Gardai issue appeal over missing Limerick teen - last seen in Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Blindboy: 'There is real evil going on in Ireland and it's not spoken about'
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Blindboy: 'There is real evil going on in Ireland and it's not spoken about'

By: Paraic Walker

Four Stunning Irish Whiskeys to Try this month at The Irish Whiskey Museum
Food & Drink 2 hours ago

Four Stunning Irish Whiskeys to Try this month at The Irish Whiskey Museum

By: Harry Brent

Ian Paisley’s widow condemns Belfast sports shop over sale of ‘blasphemous’ Derry Girls shirt
News 2 hours ago

Ian Paisley’s widow condemns Belfast sports shop over sale of ‘blasphemous’ Derry Girls shirt

By: Jack Beresford

Lidl to open its very own Irish pub
News 3 hours ago

Lidl to open its very own Irish pub

By: Jack Beresford

Firefighters rescue two pet dogs from house blaze in Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Firefighters rescue two pet dogs from house blaze in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor