Gardaí concerned for 72-year-old woman missing from Dublin for almost a month

GARDAÍ HAVE requested the public's assistance in locating an elderly woman who has been missing for almost a month.

72-year-old Monica Ahearne, from the Tallaght area of Dublin, has not been seen since she vanished from her home on Thursday, 13 February 2020.

Monica is described in a Garda statement as being 5'4" in height, with a thin build and with grey hair and green eyes.

A photograph of the missing woman, released by Gardaí via her family, can be viewed below.

Advertisement

It is not known what Monica was last wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Both Gardaí and Monica's family are said to be concerned for her welfare and have requested that people in Dublin and beyond keep an eye out for her.

A search conducted by Gardaí as well as the local community is now underway.

Anyone who may have seen Monica or who may have information which could assist in the investigation to find her are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.