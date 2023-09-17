Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of Cork man missing for more than two weeks

GARDAÍ have appealed for information about the whereabouts of a Cork man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Kieran Quilligan, 47, was last seen in Cork city centre at around 9.15pm on Friday, September 1 and was reported missing three days later.

CCTV captured him walking through the city with another male to St Finbarr's Place off Proby's Quay.

"Our inquiries led us to interview a number of people and carry out searches in this area," Garda Superintendent Michael Comyns said today, speaking at the area where Mr Quilligan was last seen.

"As a result of our investigations to date, I am very concerned for Kieran's safety and wellbeing."

On the night of his disappearance, Mr Qulligan left a premises on Anderson's Quay with another man.

CCTV obtained by gardaí tracked Mr Qulligan walking with the man to Sullivan's Quay, then on to Proby's Quay and finally into St Finbarr’s Place at around 9.15pm.

Police have not been able to trace his movements after that.

Appeal

When last seen, Mr Quilligan was wearing a black baseball hat, orange T-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

He is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height with a medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

"My appeal today is firstly to Kieran himself," added Superintendent Comyns.

"If he sees this appeal, we would ask him to please contact his family, his friends or An Garda Síochána to let us know he is safe and well.

"I'm also appealing to any member of the public who was in this area on Friday, September 1 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

"Even if anyone who was in the area feels they have nothing to provide to gardaí, I want to speak to them — I want them to contact the gardaí."

Anyone with information on to Mr Quilligan's whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.