Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of Cork man missing for more than two weeks
News

Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of Cork man missing for more than two weeks

Kieran Qulligan was last seen on Friday, September 1 (Images: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have appealed for information about the whereabouts of a Cork man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Kieran Quilligan, 47, was last seen in Cork city centre at around 9.15pm on Friday, September 1 and was reported missing three days later.

CCTV captured him walking through the city with another male to St Finbarr's Place off Proby's Quay.

"Our inquiries led us to interview a number of people and carry out searches in this area," Garda Superintendent Michael Comyns said today, speaking at the area where Mr Quilligan was last seen.

Mr Quilligan was reported missing three days after his disappearance (Image: An garda Síochána)

"As a result of our investigations to date, I am very concerned for Kieran's safety and wellbeing."

On the night of his disappearance, Mr Qulligan left a premises on Anderson's Quay with another man.

CCTV obtained by gardaí tracked Mr Qulligan walking with the man to Sullivan's Quay, then on to Proby's Quay and finally into St Finbarr’s Place at around 9.15pm.

Police have not been able to trace his movements after that.

Appeal

When last seen, Mr Quilligan was wearing a black baseball hat, orange T-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

He is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height with a medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

"My appeal today is firstly to Kieran himself," added Superintendent Comyns.

CCTV captured Mr Qulligan's movements before he disappeared (Image: An Garda Síochána)

"If he sees this appeal, we would ask him to please contact his family, his friends or An Garda Síochána to let us know he is safe and well.

"I'm also appealing to any member of the public who was in this area on Friday, September 1 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

"Even if anyone who was in the area feels they have nothing to provide to gardaí, I want to speak to them — I want them to contact the gardaí."

Anyone with information on to Mr Quilligan's whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Cork, Missing Person

Related

Vigil to be held for tragic Emili Roman who would have turned eight today
News 1 week ago

Vigil to be held for tragic Emili Roman who would have turned eight today

By: Fiona Audley

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia
News 1 week ago

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid after 'kind and bubbly' girl dies in Cork beach tragedy
News 1 week ago

Tributes paid after 'kind and bubbly' girl dies in Cork beach tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

'Sadistic' former prison officer from Co. Down jailed for abusing boys at detention centre
News 12 hours ago

'Sadistic' former prison officer from Co. Down jailed for abusing boys at detention centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspected criminal gang leader 'unlawfully at large' after failing to return to prison from Dublin funeral
News 13 hours ago

Suspected criminal gang leader 'unlawfully at large' after failing to return to prison from Dublin funeral

By: Gerard Donaghy

GAA club's tribute after Irishman dies on holiday in Spain
News 13 hours ago

GAA club's tribute after Irishman dies on holiday in Spain

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former pastor extradited from Canada to Belfast to face historic child sex abuse charges
News 14 hours ago

Former pastor extradited from Canada to Belfast to face historic child sex abuse charges

By: Gerard Donaghy

Some unionists also believe Irish unity is inevitable
Comment 2 days ago

Some unionists also believe Irish unity is inevitable

By: Kevin Meagher