News

Police renew appeal over Lisburn woman missing for three weeks

Paula Elliott (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE in Northern Ireland have renewed their appeal for information about the whereabouts of a high-risk missing woman who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.

Paula Elliott, 52, was last seen on Tuesday, March 5 on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

Paula Elliott was last seen on March 5 (Images: via PSNI)

From there, Ms Elliott was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

At the time, Ms Elliott was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver-coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi-coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses.

Her hair is believed to have been tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

Ms Elliott's red Citroen was found near the Lagan Towpath while she is believed to have been wearing a grey/silver-coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket (Images: via PSNI)

Ms Elliott is described as having dark-coloured hair, is approximately 5’ in height and would have a medium to large build.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police is asked to contact officers at Lisburn Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 of March 5, 2024.

