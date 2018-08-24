Gardaí find combined €674,000 worth of heroin in drugs seizures
Two women have been arrested following the seizure.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force arrested two women, both in their 30s, in Bluebell, Dublin as part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised crime group in South and West Dublin.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle this evening at approximately 5p.m. which was driven by a woman and after a search of the vehicle, suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €4,000 was seized.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

In a follow-up search at a house in Bluebell, 4.5 kilos of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €670,000.

A small number of prescription tablets were also seized.

The second woman was arrested at this house and is currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

