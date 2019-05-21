Gardaí hunting mugger who could be as young as 13 after 'sustained attack' on two other children

GARDAÍ have appealed for help to identify a young mugger who attacked two other children in broad daylight in Co. Donegal.

The horrifying incident occurred in Letterkenny at around 11am last Saturday, May 18.

Two boys, aged 11 and 13, had money demanded from them before being punched in the face on Pearse Road close to the Station House Hotel.

The suspect in the "sustained" attack – which lasted up to 10 minutes – is believed to be as young as 13 or 14 years old, according to Donegal Daily.

Garda Niall Maguire told the paper: "You can imagine that kids so young being faced with something like this. It's horrific.

"The attack was sustained and it lasted up to 10 minutes.

"They were punched in the face and money was demanded from them [when they refused]."

Gardaí are sourcing CCTV footage in the area in a bid to identify the suspect involved.

Detectives particularly want to speak to the driver of a red car which had to swerve out of the way of the victims as they fled the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who has information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.