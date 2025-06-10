Mark English breaks own 800m record in ‘sensational’ performance
Sport

Mark English breaks own 800m record in ‘sensational’ performance

MARK ENGLISH made history last night by breaking his own 800m record while competing in the Netherlands.

The 32-year-old athlete, who hails from Donegal, became the first Irishman to run 800m in under 1:44 when he finished in 1:43.92 at the FBK Games in Hengelo.

Athletics Ireland described it as a "sensational performance".

“It’s a brilliant day,” he said following his win.

Mark English beat his own 800m record last night - which he had set only ten days ago in Poland

“I always wanted to get the win and run 1:43 – I managed those two things today.”

English smashed the Irish 800m record of 1:44.34 which he had set just ten days before in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

It is the Letterkenny man’s third win of the outdoor season, having also won at the Sound Running Track Fest meet in Los Angeles last month.

The Netherlands meet and the meet in Poland were both part of World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

“English, a five-time European medallist, has continued to progress since his successful indoor season and will hope to continue to build momentum as the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September draw closer,” a spokesperson for Athletics Ireland said.

Elsewhere in last night’s competition Ireland’s Orla Comerford won the Para Athletics Women’s 100m in a season’s best time of 11.96 seconds – which is 0.06 seconds off the Paralympic bronze medallist’s personal best.

800m, Donegal, Letterkenny, Mark English, Netherlands

