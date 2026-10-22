Dublin author makes shortlist for new writers’ prize

DUBLIN author Donagh O’Malley is among a five-strong shortlist selected for the annual Nero New Writers Prize.

The Irishman, who is back in Dublin after spending time living in London and New York, has made the list for his debut short story Holding On.

The Nero judges describe the tale as “a sensitive and soulful story that exhibits great restraint and control of its form”.

“It offers a poignant lens through which to consider the impact of the HIV crisis,” they added.

Authors Saadiya Chaudary Alam, Eleanor James, Tom Milner and Harriet Bradley have also made the shortlist, selected from over 800 entries by a panel including Nero Gold Prize winner, Paul Murray, Bernardine Evaristo and Helen Cullen

“These stories represent the best of unpublished talent in the UK and Ireland,” the organisation said.

Launched in 2025 to run alongside the Nero Book Awards, the Nero New Writers Prize is run in association with Brunel University of London.

It seeks to discover the writing stars of the future and support their development.

Entrants were asked to submit a previously unpublished short story, of fiction or narrative non-fiction, of up to 5,000 words, which could be written for children or adult audiences.

“We were deeply impressed to discover work of such depth and achievement from individuals at the start of their writing careers,” Judge Paul Murray, who won the Nero Gold Prize for his book The Bee Sting in 2024, said today as the shortlist was announced.

“The five stories shortlisted for the Nero New Writers Prize – four fiction, one drawn from real life – are full of insight, empathy, and a deep desire to connect.

“They tackle love and loneliness, family and war – themes that are age-old and also utterly contemporary.

“At a time when reading is under attack from many sides, it’s uplifting to meet new writers with so much passion for their art, writing about our world with honesty and courage.”

The winner will receive £3k, a scholarship to study for an MA in Creative Writing at Brunel University of London and an introductory meeting with a literary agent, facilitated by Brunel.

The Nero New Writers Prize 2026 shortlist:

Conamar by Harriet Bradley

Harriet Bradley is a writer of fiction and poetry. She was a 2026 Sun Valley Writing Fellow. She is at work on a novel-in-stories following three generations of an Anglo-Irish family across continents.

The judges said: “The author applies their considerable writing skills to create an emotionally impactive and suspenseful story that conveys a sense of the dream-like horror provoked by grief and intergenerational trauma. Ghosts of the past and a family out of place in the contemporary world fuse in this hazy account that is surreal and uncanny.”

The 10:52 From Edinburgh to London by Saadiya Chaudary Alam

Saadiya Chaudary Alam is a human rights lawyer, specialising in the rights of women. She currently teaches at Birkbeck University whilst finishing her PhD. She has an enthusiasm for writing and has completed a UoL course in English literature and creative writing. Saadiya has written a picture book for children and enjoys writing creative non-fiction.

The judges said: “This work of narrative non-fiction has an abundance of cultural detail, a strong sense of place and vivid characterisation. The author exhibits excellent storytelling skills as they segue between past and present. An evocative account of the human cost of political oppression through the intimacy of one person’s story.”

The Column by Eleanor James

Eleanor James grew up in Birmingham in a slightly eccentric, creative household where dreams were encouraged. Now a Manchester-based People & Culture professional, her fascination with what makes people tick spills into her fiction. She’s a record-collecting, vintage-loving mum who loves getting lost in a story.

The judges said: “This is a beautifully written story that exhibits great talent and maturity in its writing. Emotionally rich, complex and confident, it is also original and unpredictable. The author speaks into the silences and crises of mid-life, especially the responsibilities and expectations of being a daughter, mother and wife, while enjoying a secret life.”

Jesus Finch by Tom Milner

Tom Milner is a groundworker by day and a novelist by night. His work focuses on the intertwining relationships of so-called ordinary people, shining a light on those who, either by chance or circumstance, live in the shadows of society. He’s a member of Writing West Midlands’ Room 204 programme.

The judges said: “An electric story full of narrative propulsion, energy and strong characterisation. This story suggests the emergence of unique comic voice with great verve and a stylish spirit.”

Holding On by Donagh O’Malley

Donagh O’Malley is a Dublin-based writer with a background in music licensing. After living in New York and London, he returned to Ireland, where he is raising his young son. 'Holding On' is his debut short story.

The judges said: “This is a sensitive and soulful story that exhibits great restraint and control of its form. It offers a poignant lens through which to consider the impact of the HIV crisis.”

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