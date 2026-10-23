Irish Rambling House brings music and laughter back to Britain

THE IRISH Rambling House Show returns to Britain at the end of October, bringing a mix of traditional music, song, dance and humorous storytelling to Irish communities.

Fourteen performers will take to the stage during the tour, which visits the Brian Boru Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Birmingham’s Irish Centre and Salvatorian College Hall in Harrow, where there will be two performances.

Storyteller Frances Kennedy and singer Elle Marie O’Dwyer will be joined by a dozen fellow musicians, singers, dancers and storytellers. With helpers and sound personnel, the touring party will number 21.

The project aims to recreate the warmth and entertainment of an Irish kitchen gathering, offering audiences a chance to enjoy familiar traditions while giving performers valuable experience on the road.

“This is the 26th year that we have brought the Irish Rambling House show over,” organiser Kay O’Leary told The Irish Post.

“This is a long-running, non-profit project with two aims — to bring good Irish entertainment to our exiles and to give our entertainers a stage and touring experience they might not experience otherwise.”

Nearly 300 entertainers have taken part in the tours over the years, according to O’Leary, with many returning on several occasions.

“We are looking forward to meeting old friends and making new ones on this tour, and most of all we are looking forward to taking the exiles and all fans of Irish traditional entertainment back in time to an Irish kitchen full of fun and enjoyment,” she said.

Tickets for the British performances cost £20. A further show takes place at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee in November, with tickets priced at €31.

Dates and venues:

Thursday, October 29, 8pm: Brian Boru Club, Ashton-in-Makerfield, WN4 9AX. Tickets £20

Friday, October 30, 8pm: Irish Centre, Birmingham, B13 0ST. Tickets £20

Saturday, October 31, 8pm: Salvatorian College Hall, Harrow, HA3 5DY. Tickets

Sunday, November 1, 3pm: Salvatorian College Hall, Harrow, HA3 5DY. Tickets £20.

Wednesday, November 25, 8pm: Siamsa Tíre, Tralee. Tickets €31.

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