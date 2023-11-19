Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' following death of man in Dublin

GARDAÍ say they are ‘investigating all of the circumstances’ surrounding the death of a man in Dublin this week.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive outside of a house in Dromcarra Avenue in Tallaght at around 8pm on Wednesday.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following a post-mortem examination, an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station, while a Senior Investigating Officer and a Family Liaison Officer have been appointed.

An examination of the scene by members of the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing while an appeal for witnesses has been made.

"Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the man and an incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station," read a garda statement on Saturday.

It added: "Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Dromcarra Avenue, Jobstown between 5pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 15 to come forward.

"They are also appealing to anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the Dromcarra, Kilclare and Cheeverstown areas within this timeframe to make it available to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.