Gardaí 'investigating all the circumstances' following discovery of woman's body in Co. Meath

GARDAÍ have said they are 'investigating all the circumstances' following the discovery of a woman's body in Co. Meath yesterday evening.

The discovery was made at a residential property in the Kilmessan area shortly after 5.30pm.

A statement from gardaí said a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

"Gardaí in Meath are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body this evening, Tuesday, October 28, 2025," read the statement.

"Shortly after 5.30pm, emergency services were alerted to a female found unresponsive at a residence in Kilmessan, Co. Meath.

"She was subsequently pronounced deceased and the scene has been preserved for technical examination.

"The Coroner has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested to assist in the investigation.

"A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

"No additional information is available at this time."

