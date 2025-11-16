Gardaí release details of five young people who died in Co. Louth collision

GARDAÍ have released details of the five young people who died in a road traffic collision in Co. Louth last night.

The three men and two women passed away after the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Toyota Landcruiser.

The incident occurred shortly after 9pm on Saturday on the Ardee Road in the townland of Gibstown, Dundalk.

With the permission of the families, An Garda Síochána have named the deceased as Chloe McGee, 23, and Shay Duffy, 21, both from Carrickmacross in Co. Monaghan; Alan McCluskey, 23, and Dillon Commins, 23, both from Drumconrath, Co. Meath; and Chloe Hipson, 21, from Lanarkshire, Scotland.

A sixth occupant of the Volkswagen, a man in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Toyota, a man and a woman, were taken to the same hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

'Palpable dark cloud'

Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy, offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"There is a palpable dark cloud hanging over our community today following the tragic deaths of five young people last night," he said.

"It is hard to describe the prevailing sense of sadness that is felt throughout this region.

"There are just no words that could possibly provide comfort to their heartbroken families; but I know that the people of these communities will be on hand to offer support and help in any way possible in the time ahead."

Meanwhile, Thomas Byrne, Fianna Fáil TD for Meath East, said: "I was absolutely shocked to hear of the terrible car accident in Dundalk last night, where five young people lost their lives and one young person remains in hospital.

"I can't imagine the pain that their families are going through right now.

"My thoughts and genuine prayer is with all of the families and communities impacted. And our gratitude to the emergency services to whom we all owe a great deal."

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who was on the L3168 between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Saturday, particularly those with camera footage, are asked to contact the investigation team at Dundalk on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.