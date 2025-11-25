‘Another tragedy' on Ireland's roads as two die in multi-vehicle collision in Co. Meath
News

‘Another tragedy' on Ireland's roads as two die in multi-vehicle collision in Co. Meath

TWO people have died following a mutli-vehicle collision in Co. Meath.

The incident, involving a lorry, a bus and a car, occurred at approximately 6.30am yesterday morning (November 24) in Gormanstown.

The vehicles collided on the R132, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged his 40’s, and the bus driver, a man aged in his 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The car driver, a woman aged in her 40’s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardai at the scene of the collision in Gormanstown, Co. Meath

A teenage girl, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“A number of people have also been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time,” the police force confirmed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee, who is the TD for Meath East, said she was "deeply saddened” to hear of the tragedy, which happened just over a week after a crash in Co. Louth claimed the lives of five young people.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the two men who lost their lives,” she said.

“We keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

She added: “This tragedy feels especially heavy coming so soon after the horrific crash that claimed lives of five young people.

“Our community is grieving again far too soon and the weight of the loss is felt by us all.

“My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“I want to acknowledge and sincerely thank the Gardai and all the emergency services who responded with such professionalism and compassion in the face of yet another tragedy.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the R132, at Gormanstown, Co. Meath, between 5.45am and 6.45am on Monday, November 24, 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

See More: Collision, Meath

Related
News 1 week ago

Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Waterford collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 weeks ago

Man dies in early hours collision in Galway

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies following Galway collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Wind and rain weather warnings in place for seven counties across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Remarkable Irish success story': Paul Costelloe, former personal designer to Princess Diana, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 3 days ago

A journey through time, history and legends in Belfast

By: Mal Rogers

News 3 days ago

Lisa McHugh makes remarkable return to stage as Irish Post Awards co-host

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 3 days ago

Dublin - a city of poets, rebels, art and literature

By: Mal Rogers