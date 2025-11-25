‘Another tragedy' on Ireland's roads as two die in multi-vehicle collision in Co. Meath

TWO people have died following a mutli-vehicle collision in Co. Meath.

The incident, involving a lorry, a bus and a car, occurred at approximately 6.30am yesterday morning (November 24) in Gormanstown.

The vehicles collided on the R132, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged his 40’s, and the bus driver, a man aged in his 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The car driver, a woman aged in her 40’s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A teenage girl, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“A number of people have also been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time,” the police force confirmed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee, who is the TD for Meath East, said she was "deeply saddened” to hear of the tragedy, which happened just over a week after a crash in Co. Louth claimed the lives of five young people.

“My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the two men who lost their lives,” she said.

“We keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

She added: “This tragedy feels especially heavy coming so soon after the horrific crash that claimed lives of five young people.

“Our community is grieving again far too soon and the weight of the loss is felt by us all.

“My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“I want to acknowledge and sincerely thank the Gardai and all the emergency services who responded with such professionalism and compassion in the face of yet another tragedy.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the R132, at Gormanstown, Co. Meath, between 5.45am and 6.45am on Monday, November 24, 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”