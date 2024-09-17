Investigation launched after cyclist found dead on roadside

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after the body of a cyclist was found on a roadside in Roscommon.

Police found the man, aged in his 50s, at around 2am on September 15 at Cloonchambers in Castlerea.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement they confirmed they are “investigating all the circumstances around the discovery”.

His body has been taken to Roscommon University Hospital, Gardaí have confirmed, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

It is this which “will determine the course of the investigation” the police force added.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castlerea area from 12am (midnight) to 2am on Sunday 15th September 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621 630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”