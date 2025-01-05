Lord of the Dance
Gardaí launch murder investigation following death of woman in Co. Cork
Gardaí launch murder investigation following death of woman in Co. Cork

GARDAI have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in co. Cork.

The body of the woman, named locally as 31-year-old mother-of-two Paula Canty, was discovered at a residential property on Bridewell Lane in Mallow on Friday.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and preliminary results have been provided to the investigating team.

While details of the results are not being released for operational purposes, a statement from gardaí following the examination said they had now commenced a murder investigation.

A Senior Investigating Officer is leading the investigation, while a Family Liaison Officer is providing support to the family.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Bridewell Lane, Mallow between 9pm on Thursday, January 2 and 10am on Friday, January 3 is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

