Gardaí looking for man who 'exposed himself' to number of people at Irish park
News

Gardaí looking for man who 'exposed himself' to number of people at Irish park

GARDAÍ in Dublin are looking for a young man who allegedly "exposed himself" to several people at a park this morning.

The man is thought to have walked up to passers-by with his private parts on show in Tolka Valley Park, Blanchardstown earlier.

A number of witnesses reported the flasher to Gardaí who responded to the scene.

However, the man is believed to have fled by the time officers arrived.

Advertisement

They are now investigating the matter and have urged local residents to be careful if passing through the area.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a report of an incident in which a man was allegedly exposing himself.

"Gardaí attended Tolka Valley Pk (Edgewoood Lawn side) and couldn’t locate such person."

See More: Blanchardstown, Dublin, Flasher, Gardai, Ireland

Related

Man charged with sexual assault in Dublin
News 1 month ago

Man charged with sexual assault in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

Plans for one of Ireland's largest mosques given go-ahead despite local opposition
News 2 months ago

Plans for one of Ireland's largest mosques given go-ahead despite local opposition

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man charged in relation to suspected hit-and-run near Dublin train station
News 3 months ago

Man charged in relation to suspected hit-and-run near Dublin train station

By: Irish Post

Latest

Post office on Irish border sees 15 fold increase in passport requests from Northern Ireland citizens
News 7 minutes ago

Post office on Irish border sees 15 fold increase in passport requests from Northern Ireland citizens

By: Ryan Price

Gerry Adams to publish 'peace process' cookery book
News 32 minutes ago

Gerry Adams to publish 'peace process' cookery book

By: Jack Beresford

Morgue to be built in Dublin's Phoenix Park for Pope's visit
News 2 hours ago

Morgue to be built in Dublin's Phoenix Park for Pope's visit

By: Ryan Price

All Irish tourists 'accounted for' following Indonesia earthquake
News 2 hours ago

All Irish tourists 'accounted for' following Indonesia earthquake

By: Ryan Price

Over half of Irish boys first watch porn aged 10-13, worrying new report shows
News 5 hours ago

Over half of Irish boys first watch porn aged 10-13, worrying new report shows

By: Aidan Lonergan