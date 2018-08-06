Gardaí looking for man who 'exposed himself' to number of people at Irish park

GARDAÍ in Dublin are looking for a young man who allegedly "exposed himself" to several people at a park this morning.

The man is thought to have walked up to passers-by with his private parts on show in Tolka Valley Park, Blanchardstown earlier.

A number of witnesses reported the flasher to Gardaí who responded to the scene.

However, the man is believed to have fled by the time officers arrived.

They are now investigating the matter and have urged local residents to be careful if passing through the area.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a report of an incident in which a man was allegedly exposing himself.

"Gardaí attended Tolka Valley Pk (Edgewoood Lawn side) and couldn’t locate such person."