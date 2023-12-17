Gardaí make anniversary appeal for information over 1993 disappearance of Co. Laois woman

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of a woman in Co. Laois.

Marie Kilmartin, 35, was last seen entering her house in Beladd, Portlaoise at 4pm on December 16, 1993.

The body of the nursing home worker was discovered almost six months later in a bog in Portarlington, Co. Laois on June 10, 1994.

In 2008, gardaí arrested three people in the Portlaoise area as part of a murder investigation into the death of Ms Gilmartin.

However, the two men and a woman were quickly released without charge and no other arrests have been made.

Now, as part of their renewed appeal, gardaí hope people may be able to come forward with information 'they could not provide at the time'.

'Passage of time'

"An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with Marie's family in relation to this investigation," read a statement.

"Gardaí want to thank the public who have been of assistance in this investigation to date.

"An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information with regards to this case to come forward to them.

"With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information."

The statement added: "An Garda Síochána will treat any interactions with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.