Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run that claimed life of Co. Kildare teenager
Kedagh Moore (Image: rip.ie)

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal hit-and-run in Co. Kildare last month.

Kedagh Moore, 16, died at the scene of the collision on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown at around 12.30am on Sunday, November 10.

A man appeared in court last month in connection with the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them and particularly want to hear from a motorcyclist who passed the scene.

"Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward," read a garda statement.

"Gardaí are seeking to identify the driver of a motorcycle who is understood to have passed the scene of the incident.

"It is believed the motorcyclist was travelling along the R403 from Prosperous to Allenwood."

Anyone travelling in the vicinity of Prosperous, Allenwood, Carbury and Robertstown between 11.30pm on Saturday, November 9 and 3.30am on Sunday, November 10 and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

