Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding fatal collision
The collision happened on August 29.

Gardai at Balbriggan Garda Station have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred on the southbound lane of the M1 Motorway between Junction 5 and Junction 4.

The incident happened at approximately 00.55 on Thursday 29th August.

Gardai are appealing for any motorists travelling southbound on the M1 at this location between 12.30am and 1.00am and in particular where their vehicles were fitted with dash cams or recording equipment to contact investigating Gardai.

A male motorcyclist, age not confirmed, was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the City Morgue. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardai can be contacted at Balbriggan Garda Station 01-6664500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

